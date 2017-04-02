Kids make heartfelt video in hopes of finding kidney for mom

MONONGAHELA, Washington Co., Pa.– A Pittsburgh area woman, who is in desperate need of a kidney transplant, is fighting for her life, but she’s not alone.

Diana Zippay, of Monongahela, is getting lots of support from her husband and her two children. Her young son and daughter recently made an emotional video giving people information on how they could possibly donate. It’s been shared over and over on Facebook and is getting national attention.

“I am battling every day for my life,” Zippay, who is on dialysis, says. “For the past two years basically, almost a year-and-a-half, I have been married to a machine.”

Zippay suffers from a kidney disease called Alport Syndrome. She needs a living donor that is not related to her because it is genetic. Her grandmother and brother died from Alport Syndrome and her sister is suffering from it as well.

Diana hopes a donor can be found so she can have many more years with her children.

If you have an interest in helping Diana, call Allegheny General Hospital at (412) 359-4441.