Lancaster Barnstormers hold first ever tryout camp

LANCASTER, Pa – The Lancaster Barnstormers held its first ever tryout camp Sunday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

No previous experience was required. Participants only had to be at least 18-years of age and have a high school diploma.

The team’s coaches were on hand to scout talent for the Atlantic League.

Ross Peeples, Manager of the Barnstormers said, “It’s a minor league system to pull from to see who is out there. Turnover ratio can be big sometimes in this league when guys get hurt or guys get signed.”

Players who made the cut could go on to play on opening day on April 14th.