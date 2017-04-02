× Lancaster City crash sends three to the hospital Sunday morning

LANCASTER, Pa — Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

According to Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the crash occurred just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at the intersection of North Lime Street and East New Street. Police say the crash involved three vehicles, including one that was parked.

One vehicle ended up on a house porch.

Three people were transported from the scene.

There is no word on any of the victim’s conditions.