Local Negro League Baseball player “Country Jake” Stephens honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - On Saturday, a local group of baseball historians gathered at Mt. Zion Cemetery to unveil a plaque honoring Paul Eugene Stephens. Better known as "Country Jake," Stephens is considered one of the best fielding shortstops in the Negro Leagues of the 1920's and 1930's.

"I thought it would be a great idea to have a plaque made for him because his tombstone is very plain, just his name, birthdate and deathdate," explained Ira Wolins. "No one knows that this guy from York played ball before Jackie Robinson."

A special conference to honor Negro League Baseball will be held in Harrisburg in July. For more information on the Jerry Malloy Negro League Conference hosted by the Society for American Baseball Research, go to the website http://sabr.org/malloy.