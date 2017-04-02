Man shot on basketball court in Lancaster park

LANCASTER, Pa.– A 21-year old man was shot at a park in Lancaster on Sunday evening.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., shots rang out on a basketball court at Brandon Park on the 500-block of Fairview Avenue. The man was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening. Officers were then called to the hospital to deal with a large crowd. PA State Police were called in to help with the incidents.

Police tell FOX43 they have developed a suspect, however that person is not yet in custody.