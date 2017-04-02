Rain keeps coming for next week

LATE MONDAY RAIN CHANCE: Southerly winds bump temperatures up into the mid 60s for Monday with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Rain chances come late in the evening and into Tuesday morning, affecting the morning commute. After the rain clears by the late morning, breezy southwest winds will make temperatures jump into the low 70s.

Winds will remain at 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph likely for most of Tuesday afternoon.

MORE ON THE WAY: Winds switch to out of the southeast, bringing temperatures down a notch into the mid 60s for Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances come back into the picture late on Wednesday and for most of Thursday.

A LITTLE COOLER END: Temperatures on Thursday come down to the low 60s before winds switch to out of the northwest, bringing temperatures down even further into the weekend with more rain chances for Friday. Highs don’t leave the 50s Friday or Saturday before nearing 60 this time next week under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long