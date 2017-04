× Runner dies after finishing Scranton Half Marathon

SCRANTON (WNEP) — A runner died after finishing the Scranton Half Marathon on Sunday.

According to the Lackawanna County coroner, the 36-year-old woman collapsed after she crossed the finish line. She was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where she died.

Her name is not being released until family has been notified.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.