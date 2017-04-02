× U.S. Women’s soccer legends host camp for local kids

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY – A trio of legendary women’s soccer players spent the past few days in Lebanon County conducting a camp for local kids. Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Tisha Venturini Hoch are three of the most decorated players in the history of the United States National Team. They started TeamFirst Soccer Academy back in 2010 and this weekend, they partnered with The Elite Soccer Academy at In The Net.

"We do it because we love the game," said Lilly. "We show them the passion we had, the fun we had playing the game and hopefully that transcends to the kids when we travel around the country."

"Central PA, I think it's so wonderful," confessed Hamm. "It's such a tight-knit community. Everyone is willing to help each other out. The three of us, we grew up in small towns so being here is pretty fun for all of us."

Hamm is perhaps the greatest goal scorer in women's soccer history. Lilly made the U.S. team at 15 years old and Venturini Hoch represented her country 132 times over nine years. They bring their vision of the game to kids across the country.