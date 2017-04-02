Underground Railroad safehouse in York County faces demolition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An historic house that was part of the Underground Railroad in York County could be facing its final days.

The Mifflin-Blessing House in Hellam Township could be destroyed any day now, after Kinsley Properties purchased the property and applied for a demolition permit.

The house was built around 1800 and historians said it was a safe place on the Underground Railroad.

It also played a role in the Civil War.

The house was owned by the Blessing family, and Kinsley Properties plans to turn it into commercial development.

Don Bair, the director of the Diorama in Wrightsville, said, "Our history is up for sale to the highest bidder. Buildings today, tomorrow who knows. Sunlight and air: nothing is sacred. I'm here to lament more than anything today."

Jane Heller, from Springettsbury Township, said, "Which is a tragedy. Had people maybe gotten involved and really pushed on it years ago and given them the idea of adaptive reuse, maybe things would be different."

The area around the 10-acre site is an industrial park already owned by Kinsley.