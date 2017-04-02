York Co. woman surprises stepmom on birthday; asks to be adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two York County sisters are asking their stepmom to adopt them after their birth mother left them when they were just children.

Diana Gopear was asked by her two stepdaughters, Christina and Emily, to adopt them. And they asked one day apart from each other.

The two women's stepmother walked out of their lives at the ages of one and five. Diana said she never saw herself as just their dad's wife.

Diana said, "In my heart they were my own. I can't stand the word step, so we never told anybody about it. They were just - they were my girls."

Emily, 20, said she discussed adoption with Diana in December and got a lawyer in January. Then Emily surprised Diana on her birthday, March 30.

Emily said, "It was her birthday, so I wrapped five pages and wrote how awesome she is with pictures and stuff. And then she opened it, and she had no idea until the last page where it said 'Will you adopt me?'"

Diana said, "I was just in shock. I couldn't believe it was actually happening. I was just so overwhelmed with it and crying a lot. Very emotional. Best birthday ever."

Then a day later, 23-year-old Christina Gopear popped the same question.

Christina said, "Even though she's been my mom, it's a good feeling that it's noted legally that I have nothing to do with my birth mother now."

She's more to both Christina and Emily than just a parent.

Emily said, "It's like two best friends. She's just an amazing woman always there, just caring and loving."

Christina said, "I call her every day. I see her every day. She truly just is my best friend."

They said they have to wait two to three months before they can have her name on their birth certificates.

"I can't wait until she's officially my mom," Emily said.