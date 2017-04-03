× 2 CD East students accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Two 17-year-old males are accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl over the weekend. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m Swatara Police were dispatched to a residence along Chambers Hill Rd near Beck Circle to speak with the 16-year-old female who was alleging she was sexually assaulted.

The female said that around 7:30 p.m, she was walking along Chambers Hill Rd near Mushroom Hill Road when a car pulled up beside her. The female said that she recognized both of the males as fellow students of hers from Central Dauphin East High School. The victim alleged that the males ordered her into the car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

Swatara Detectives investigating the incident were able to identify both male suspects as well as recover the vehicle used in the assault. Both males were arrested and are in juvenile detention.