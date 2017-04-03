× More pedestrians dying locally and nationally

LANCASTER, Pa. – Nationwide, in 2016, nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed according to a new report released by the Governors Highway Safety Association. It is 11% higher than 2015. Locally, in Lancaster County, there was also an increase. In 2015 the Transportation Committee says eight pedestrians were killed. In 2016, nine pedestrians were killed. Already, in 2017, three pedestrians have been killed. One reason for the increase maybe distracted drivers and distracted pedestrians. People are being advised to put their phones down and to pay attention. Pedestrians should use the crosswalks and pay attention to the signals.

“I’m a New Yorker so I kinda can time it and I feel pretty experienced about jaywalking because that’s what you do. I don’t think everyone has that experience and sometimes the cars are close and they do make me nervous,” said Nicole Young, Lancaster.

“I get nervous when friends or family do it,” said Alex Weaver from Mountville.

The county is working on the Lancaster Active Transportation Plan. In part the plan looks to make the county safer for bikers and pedestrians. People can share their thoughts by taking a survey.