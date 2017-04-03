× Carlisle man charged with sexual assault of underage girl

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is being charged with sexual assault after an investigation resulted in his arrest.

Jeremy Ortega-Cintron, 21, is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

In December of 2016, a child under the age of thirteen reported being raped by Ortega-Cintron to police. An investigation was conducted, resulting in Ortega-Cintron’s March 31 arrest.

Ortega-Cintron is currently in Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail and while awaiting a preliminary hearing.