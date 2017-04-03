× Cash 5 Jackpot of $450,000 split in Cumberland, Westmoreland Counties

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.– Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets sold in Cumberland and Westmoreland counties split a $450,000 jackpot from the Saturday, April 1, drawing.

Both tickets correctly matched all five balls drawn, 15-30-32-34-38, to each win $225,000, less applicable tax withholding.

Rutter’s Farm Store, 714 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, and Sunoco, 5099 U.S. Route 30, Greensburg, will each receive a $500 bonus for selling the big winning tickets.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before the winners can be identified. Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Players holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices or at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County. Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at headquarters.

More than 36,600 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, creating “Winners, winners – everywhere!” Players should check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.

In Cumberland County, the Pennsylvania Lottery awarded more than $44.6 million in prizes to winners and provided more than $14.1 million to programs that benefit older residents during the 2015-16 fiscal year. In Westmoreland County, the Lottery awarded more than $97 million in prizes and contributed more than $35.8 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.

How to play Cash 5: To play Cash 5, players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 drawings are held seven nights a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. The chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-10.5.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $27 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly . Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

