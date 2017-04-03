City Island cleaned up on Youth Day of Caring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A rain date proves to be a huge community success in Dauphin County. High school students from 10 different school districts banded together Monday, for the annual Youth Day of Caring. The event, organized by the United Way, was originally scheduled for Friday, March 31st, but was rained out.

The teenage volunteers worked on cleanup and landscaping projects to help get City Island ready for the spring season. Organizers say there was so much manpower, all of the projects were completed in about four hours.

"It's wonderful to see," said Elaine Deimler with the United Way of the Capitol Region. "In a generation where we don't really see accountability and leadership, these kids are stepping out of the millennial box to do something outside of themselves."

Everything from the tools, to lunch for the volunteers, was donated by community businesses. The United Way organizes a similar community volunteer day each fall for working adults.