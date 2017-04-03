Cloned credit cards used in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TWP., Cumberland County, Pa. — Police say a man used several cloned credit cards to purchase merchandise at the Walmart at 6520 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Twp. It happened on March 25th. Police say the suspect entered the store at 4:04 p.m. The suspect purchased a gift card worth $150 and a small item during each transaction and made two successful transactions. Police say the suspect appears to have tattoos on his hands. The other person on the surveillance photos was with the suspect but did not make any transactions. They left Walmart in what appears to be a grey sedan. Anyone with information about this case or who has similar cases is asked to contact Ofc. Christopher Butler at cbutler@sstwp.org