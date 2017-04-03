× Columbia police seek to identify suspect(s) in graffiti incidents

LANCASTER COUNY, Pa. – Columbia Borough Police are investigating a rash of criminal mischief/ graffiti incidents that occurred between March 27 and March 28. Multiple businesses and buildings had been sprayed with paint. The damage was done to buildings in the area of the 200 block of Chestnut Street and the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in the Borough. Police released a photo of some of the graffiti.

Anyne with any information on the incidents is ask to please contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-0976 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.