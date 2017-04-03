× Driver identified in fatal Fairview Township crash

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have identified the driver in a fatal crash.

Eli Battistini-Garcia, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On April 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 500 block of Marsh Run Road.

Police determined that Battistini-Garcia was traveling west when his motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a guide rail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.