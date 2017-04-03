× Ephrata woman charged with DUI with children in the vehicle

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged an Ephrata woman after she drove drunk with children in the vehicle.

Michelle Mentzer, 46, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children.

On February 2, at 8:55 p.m., police stopped a vehicle driven by Mentzer for reckless driving.

Mentzer was arrested for DUI, and two children, ages 3 and 11, were also found to be in the vehicle.

Police recently received a toxicology report that showed Mentzer’s blood also contained opiates, amphetamines, and cannabinoids.