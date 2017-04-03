× Fire sweeps through three story abandoned house in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Firefighters responded at about 9:41 p.m. Monday to fire in an abandon house near the intersection of South 15th and Reese Streets in Harrisburg. Neighbors alerted authorities to the fire. The first fire crews on the scene reported flames pouring from the first floor of the three story building. Other homes on the block were not affected by the fire.

The fire was under control within half an hour, but firefighters continued to search for hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.