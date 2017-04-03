× FOX43 Morning News: Spotlight at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa.– Hersheypark is set to open this weekend.

There’s no better way to kick off the season than tuning into FOX43 Morning News this Friday (April 7) from 4-9 a.m. as the team is live from Hersheypark.

Tune in to get a look at all the new attractions coming to Hershey, including the opening of a new ride, the Triple Towers.

Additionally, the team got a look at everything Hershey, including Andrea Michaels visiting ZooAmerica to see what it takes to be a zookeeper and Melanie Orlins previewing the upcoming Hershey 10K. The crew will also be creating their own special milkshakes live during the show.

Make sure to tune in Friday to FOX43 Morning News!