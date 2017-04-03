× FOX43 Sports Poll: Who will win the National Championship?

Finally, Opening Day of the MLB season.

But wait!

It’s also the finale of the NCAA Men’s Basketball season, with the National Championship being played in Glendale, Arizona on Monday night.Tip off is at 9:20 p.m.!

This year, the University of North Carolina returns to the championship game after losing on a last second buzzer beater to Villanova in 2016. While not all of the players are the same, a core of last year’s team still remains, and these players are hungry to finish off their title chase. Led by forward Justin Jackson and guard Joel Berry, UNC has weaved its way in and out of trouble throughout the NCAA Tournament. Coach Roy Williams, a two-time champion himself, will hope to lead the Tar Heels back to the promised land.

On the other side is Gonzaga, a no. 1 seed that has been severely underestimated throughout the tournament. After years of NCAA Tournament disappointment, the ‘Zags and coach Mark Few finally broke through to the team’s first Final Four appearance and now the championship game. G Nigel Williams-Goss and big man Przemek Karnowski will have to carry the team if they have any chance of completing their title run.

Our question is, which team will win tonight’s National Championship?