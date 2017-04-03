× Halifax man arrested for repeated rape of victim

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a Halifax man after he was accused of raping and assaulting a victim twice in the past month.

Bruce Shomper, 56, is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, burglary, criminal trespassing and strangulation among other related charges.

On April 1, a female came to Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens to report a sexual assault.

She told police that on March 23, Shomper showed up to her residence while intoxicated, and walked into her home through an unlocked door. Shomper proceeded to force the victim to perform oral sex before forcing her to have intercourse as well.

Shomper threatened to kill the victim if she told police.

On March 31, Shomper returned to the home intoxicated and knocked on the victim’s door until she answered. Shomper then pushed the victim into her bedroom before forcing her to repeat the same acts. The victim told police that during these incidents, Shomper would hit the victim in the face and choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe. Shomper again threatened to kill the victim if she told police.

Police arrested Shomper on April 1, who blamed alcohol as a problem that caused him to not remember much of the events.

He was arraigned and sent to Dauphin County Prison where he is being held on $50,000 bail.