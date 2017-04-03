× Keep the umbrella ready for showers and a rumble of thunder

UNSETTLED WEEK

Showers arrive this evening and continue to track across the area through the late morning before tapering off. The heaviest rain falls overnight. A few more showers are possible during the afternoon, along with a rumble or two of thunder. It is a mild day, with morning lows in the lower and middle 50s, so temperatures easily rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds pick up out of the west 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Wednesday is the best day of the week. We are in-between systems so expect more sunshine and mild temperatures once again. Readings sneak to near 70 degrees again. Upper-level low and energy swings in to end the week bringing, not only wet weather but also cooler readings. Rain is likely Thursday through much of the day. Highs are held in the lower 50s. While much less rain is expected Friday, it is mainly cloudy with highs stuck in the 40s.

DRIER WEEKEND

The weekend is looking much better with drier conditions and more sunshine. It is cool and breezy Saturday with partly sunny skies. More sunshine Sunday boosts temperatures to the lower 60s. Mild temperatures and dry weather will continue into Monday but showers do return in the evening.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist