'Person of interest' charged with killing man in his Providence Township home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police charged 48-year-old Jose S. Ferrufino on Monday with Criminal Homicide and Burglary regarding the March 22 shooting death of Hugo Garcia-Hernandez. Furrufino was under investigation as a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting.

Ferrufino, who was at Lancaster County Prison for a separate incident, was arraigned Monday afternoon by District Judge Stuart Mylin on the new charges. Ferrufino is at the prison without bail.

Garcia-Hernandez sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and had been beaten in the face when he was found in his home in the 100 block of Pennsy Road.

Zip-ties were found on Garcia-Hernandez’s body. The Lancaster County Coroner ruled his death a homicide. The autopsy revealed a contact gunshot wound to the chest and facial injuries consistent with being struck with a fist or hard object, like a handgun.

Witnesses saw a light colored pickup truck leave the property after hearing signs of a struggle inside the home. Police traced the truck to Ferrufino.

Police learned there had been prior incidents of Ferrufino confronting, and threatening, Garcia-Hernandez over a relationship involving Garcia-Hernandez and Ferrufino’s wife.

Police went to a camper in West Lampeter Township where Ferrufino has been staying. Police found there blood-stained clothing and a zip-tie consistent with evidence at the homicide scene.

Ferrufino told police he was asleep in his camper around the time Garcia-Hernandez was killed. The investigation showed Ferrufino was not in his camper, but in his truck using a cellphone before and after the homicide.