× Lancaster man to stand trial for February homicide

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Testimony has provided enough evidence for a Lancaster man to stand trial in Lancaster County Court for shooting a man in the back of the head in February.

Jose Duque, 20, was ordered to be tried on counts of homicide and possessing a firearm without a license after Friday morning’s preliminary hearing.

In court, assistant District Attorney, Mark Fetterman, presented testimony and evidence about the February 26 shooting in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. That shooting led to the death of Daniel Sanchez, 19, who succumbed to his injuries two days later.

According to testimony, Sanchez was shot in the back of the head and the buttocks.

Duque is in Lancaster County Prison and is being held without bail. Previously, he was wanted on the charges for two weeks before surrendering to police March 15.