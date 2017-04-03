× Man shot near basketball courts at Brandon Park in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.–A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot near the basketball courts at a Lancaster city park on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Brandon Park for a reported shooting around 6:28 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his throat. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Police spoke with several witnesses who told said that prior to the shooting an argument broke out near the bleachers by the basketball courts.

At least one unknown man pulled out a gun and fired four to six shots, according to a witness report.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance cameras in the area. So far, the identity of the suspected shooter is unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identities of those involved in the fight and shooting are asked to contact Det. Tom Ginder at 717-735-3345 gindert@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.