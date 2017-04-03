Mouth watering cooking competition heats up in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.-- A heated cooking competition was held in Adams County on Sunday.

The Top Local Celebrity Chef Competition is based on the Food Network show "Chopped" took place at the Eisenhower Hotel and Conference Center outside of Gettysburg.

Teams of local chefs and community leaders paired up to prepare dishes using secret ingredients, including squid rings, lychee, a Chinese fruit, and jicama, a Mexican root vegetable.

Organizers say, while a fun time, the event is also serious by supporting the community.

"This event is an opportunity to raise money for the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Adams County Educational Foundation, so it's a good community event," said Isaac Bucher, Taste of the Town Chairperson.

The winners of the competition were Charles Rousey, Executive Chef at Liberty Mountain Resort and Mark Clowney of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.