× Pa inspection, emission stickers taken in weekend burglary at auto shop

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Thieves made off with Pa inspection and Pa emission stickers in a weekend burglary at suburban Harrisburg auto shop. It happen on Saturday, April 1st at about 5:48 a.m. Swatara Police responded to the Midas Muffler Shop, 2471 Paxton Street, for a report of a burglary that had taken place overnight.

Unknown suspect (s) gained access to the store by smashing out a garage window panel.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det Shatto at Swatara PD, 717-564-2550 or to leave a tip at www.SwataraPolice.org