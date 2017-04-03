× Pa State Police: Two men are missing under suspicious circumstances

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to locate 19 year old Damian Michael Staniszewski and 32 year old James Edward Smith. Damian and James are acquaintances and were reported missing by their respective families. Damian and James were last seen together at Smith’s home on March 26, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

A vehicle known to be operated by Staniszewski was located two days later on March 28, at approximately 3:00 a.m., along Route 985/Somerset Pike, Conemaugh Township, Somerset County by Conemaugh Township Police. Department. Both men are missing under suspicious circumstances.

Staniszewski is a white male, 6’1” tall and, weighs 160 pounds. He has brown curly/shoulder length hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, cap and black sneakers. Staniszewski is from Duncansville, Blair County.

Smith is also a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Smith is from Portage in Cambria County.

If you have information on on these men or any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.