Plenty of clouds with a mild breeze Monday and a few late day showers

MILD WITH SOME SHOWERS: The week starts dry with plenty of clouds, but showers quickly move back into the forecast. The morning brings plenty of clouds mixed with breaks of sunshine as out next system approaches. Temperatures are mild to start, with readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s. A bit of a breeze picks up through the day, and sunshine becomes more limited during the afternoon. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s, making for a comfortably mild day. A few late day showers are possible as the next system advances, with more showers expected for the evening and overnight periods. Lows fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Showers make for a wet commute Tuesday morning. The showers are expected to taper gradually through the first half of the afternoon. It’s still fairly mild, and a bit breezy, with readings back into the 60s.

BRIEF BREAK FROM SHOWERS: Wednesday brings a brief break from the showers and some more sunshine. The breezes even take a break too. Expect quite the mild day, with temperatures pushing 70 degrees. Showers are back Wednesday night, and last through Thursday. It’s breezy again, with readings in the 50s, making for a much cooler day. The pattern remains sluggish and unsettled for Friday. There’s the chance for a few showers. Otherwise, expect plenty of clouds, with chilly readings in the 40s.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS: The weekend forecast looks quite optimistic. Sunshine returns for Saturday, and temperatures even begin to turn milder. Expect readings to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s a chilly start for Sunday, but a milder day is ahead. There’s plenty of sunshine and some intervals of passing clouds. Expect readings for many to reach the lower 60s.

Have a great Monday!