Police assist fire departments in Warwick Township housefire

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A possible kitchen fire started a blaze at a home in Warwick Township on Sunday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to assist Lititz and Brickerville Fire Departments for a dwelling fire in the 400 block of Balmer Road.

All occupants of the home were out of the residence and adjacent homes evacuated when fire and police arrived.

Preliminary information from the investigation of the fire notes that the blaze may have broke out in the kitchen from leaving a stove top unattended as the occupants were making food.