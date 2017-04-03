× Police: Harrisburg man threatened woman, crashed into building after fleeing police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police say a man threatened a woman with a gun and then crashed into a building while fleeing from police. It happened on Saturday, April 1st. Police were called to the 1000 block of N. 18th Street around 9:39 a.m for a domestic assault involving a handgun. An officer saw a man in a car they believed to be involved in the domestic and turned on their emergency lights.

The man quickly backed up the vehicle fled from the officer. The officer pursued the vehicle until it went through a red light. He gave up the chase due to safety concerns for the public. The vehicle struck the building at 121 S. 13th Street and the driver fled the area.

Police identified the suspect as Dayquan Haskins. They say he threatened female on N. 18th Street with a handgun and told her that he would kill her. When he struck the building, he severed a high-pressure gas line creating a very dangerous situation. Police evacuated nearby residents while the Fire Department made entry into the building.

Haskins has not been taken into custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. There are no photographs available of Haskins. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-315-4581 and ask for a supervisor. Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.