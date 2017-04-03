× Poll: Should elementary schools ban out-of-school suspensions?

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, lawmakers in Harrisburg are discussing a bill that would ban out-of-school suspensions for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

State Representatives Jordan Harris, D-Phila. and Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, will discuss H.B. 715 at a news conference later today.

The two representatives co-sponsored this legislation, which arose after research showed that out-of-school suspension exacerbates behavior problems and can lead to academic setbacks. The duo also believes that such suspensions often leave students unsupervised at home and unable to learn appropriate behavior for a school setting.

Previously, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services along with the Department of Education have encouraged states to work toward the elimination of suspension and expulsion practices.

Recently, Harrisburg High School made the news, as new school principal, Lisa Love, suspended 100 students for at least a day after many skipped class for at least a week over a 45-day period. Despite the high school level being far beyond the kindergarten to fifth grade range, it shows that disciplinary measures like an out-of-school suspension may not be the best route for older children either.

However, keeping certain disruptive students in class may deter another student’s learning and a teacher’s ability to teach and reach their students academically.

Our question is, should elementary schools ban out-of-school suspensions?