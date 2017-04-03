× Schuylkill man killed in two vehicle crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. – A Mahanoy City man is killed in a crash involving a Chevrolet HHR Crossover SUV and a Dodge Dakota pickup. It happen at 1:33 p.m. Monday afternoon along Route 1006, Burma Road, in Ryan Township about a mile south of Brockton Mountain Drive.

Pennsylvania State Police say both vehicles were travelling south on Burma Road. The driver of the HHR, Paul A. Winans, 54, while attempting to pass the Dakota on the left, driven by Mary F. Clickner, 54, of Mahanoy City, sideswiped the pickup. Winans lost control of his vehicle, drove off the east side of the roadway and slammed into a tree. The SUV then spun counter clockwise and stopped.

Clickner, who had a passenger in the pickup, was able to stop safely. Both Clickner and her passenger were not injured.

Winans was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner.