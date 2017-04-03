× South Carolina wins women’s NCAA basketball championship

The University of South Carolina beat Mississippi State University 67-55 to win the women’s NCAA basketball championship for the first time in Gamecocks’ history.

The Bulldogs made it a close game in the fourth quarter, but went cold in the final minutes as the Gamecocks sprinted to victory at Dallas’ AmericanAirlines Arena.

South Carolina’s star forward A’ja Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds while leading her team to victory. She won the Final Four MVP honors for her efforts.

“I give it all to my teammates,” she said. “They helped me get through. … We’re trying to be in the same spot next year, so we’ll see how it goes.”

The championship marked the third time in history that two Southeastern Conference teams faced off in the finals.