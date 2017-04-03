× Suspect in Lancaster tire shop arson arrested in Reading

LANCASTER, Pa. – A suspect in the December 10, 2016 fire at Doctor Tire, 444 S. Prince Street is taken into custody in Reading. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined that the fire had been intentionally set and was ruled an arson.

36 year old Andy Irizarry was identified as the individual suspected of setting the fire. Surveillance video from muiltiple sources recorded Irizarry purchase gasoline, walk toward the rear of the business and run back to a waiting vehicle after the fire had been set. Lancaster City Police Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Irizarry, charging him with Arson and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Arson.

On Thursday, March 30, Irizarry was arrested at a residence in the 1000 block of Perry Street, Reading. Irizarry was transported back to Lancaster County on the warrant for Arson. Following arraignment Irizarry was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

There are at least three unidentifed co-conspirators who also made be involved with this arson. Anyone with information on this incident, and/or the identities of the co-conspirators is asked to contact Detective Dommel at 717-735- 3361 dommela@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

