× Trial set to begin this week in case of accused cop killer Eric Frein

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The trial of Eric Frein, the man accused of opening fire outside the state police barracks in Blooming Grove, starts Tuesday in Pike County.

Officials say a pre-trial hearing will be held Monday for the judge to determine whether jurors will be allowed to hear statements made by Frein after his arrest in 2014.

According to prosecutors, Frein ambushed 2 state troopers at the Blooming Grove state barracks in September of 2014, killing Corporal Bryon Dickson and wounding Trooper Alex Douglass.

Following the ambush, Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the woods of northeastern Pennsylvania before he was captured and taken into custody.

Frein is charged with murder and the state is seeking the death penalty.

To avoid bias, lawyers chose 12 jurors plus 6 alternatives from Chester County. The jury consists of 7 women and 5 men.

The trial begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Pike County Courthouse. It is expected to last several weeks.