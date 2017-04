× 16-year-old charged as adult in York City fatal shooting

YORK, Pa. – York City Police announce the arrest Tuesday evening, of Bernard Simmons III, 16, of York for the homicide of Craig Henise. 50 year old Henise suffered a gunshot wound to his leg along the 400 block Newton Street at around 8:40 p.m. Monday evening, April 3.

Henise died the next day at York Hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

Simmons is charged as an adult for Criminal Homicide and Persons not to Possess a Firearm.