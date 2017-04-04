× Man sentenced to jail for lying on concealed carry firearm license

Harrisburg, PA. — A Harrisburg man is headed to jail for lying on a concealed carry firearm license. Timothy Ray, 45, will serve six to twelve months in the Dauphin County Work Release Center

Ray applied for a concealed carry permit on January 27, 2016. On his application, he alleged that he was eligible for the license and that prior convictions did not bar him from receiving a license. In fact, Ray had several prior felony convictions that barred him from obtaining a license.

In 2015, the Dauphin County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Office began working together to identify and prosecute individuals who lied on concealed carry firearm applications. In some instances, individuals have been charged with Unsworn Falsification to Authorities for including false information on the application. The charge is a misdemeanor of the second degree and is punishable by up to 2 years of incarceration. Numerous individuals have been charged in the past two years.

In Pennsylvania, a person is not eligible to obtain a license to carry a firearm concealed if they have certain criminal convictions. Any misdemeanor of the first degree or higher will preclude eligibility. Other eligibility requirements also exist that would bar the approval of such a license. Some of the reasons for denial are: misdemeanor domestic violence convictions, drug act convictions, involuntary mental health commitments, dishonorable military discharges, illegal alien status, fugitive status, dangerous character and habitual drunkards.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky prosecuted the case and oversees these investigations. He noted that it is rare for a person with a serious criminal record to attempt to obtain such a license but it does happen. He advises anyone who is concerned about their license eligibility to seek legal counsel before submitting an application. D.D.A. Zawisky works on these cases with members of the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Department and County Detective William “Bryan” Jackson. Zawisky stated: “Both offices work well together in identifying and investigating these cases. We take an illegal attempt to obtain a concealed carry license very seriously.”

SOURCE: Dauphin County District Attorney