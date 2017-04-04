× Brief shot at sunshine before rain returns

BEAUTIFUL SUNSHINE

Skies clear out tonight as high pressure builds in. This allows sunshine to return for Wednesday. Temperatures, while a couple of degrees down, still manage to climb near 70 degrees. As we head through the day, high clouds build back in and thicken by evening. A few showers could arrive as early as 10pm but most of the moisture moves in after midnight as the next system marches eastward. An upper-level low traverses the area very slowly bringing rain and possible thunderstorms Thursday. Areas right along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line are susceptible to strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms as surface low slides along the state border. Main concern is damaging winds. Water levels are expected to run high through the weekend. Here is a look at what the counties can handle in a 3 hour period before flash flooding is a concern. Accumulations may range between 1″ to 1.5″ of rainfall. With the recent rain and the additional r

ain, minor flooding on smaller creeks and streams is possible. Highs are held in the upper 50s. While less rain is expected Friday, it is cloudy with showers, and highs stuck in the 40s. Finally, the low lifts out of the area by Saturday.

DRIER WEEKEND

The weekend is looking much better with drier conditions and more sunshine. It is cool in the lower 50s and breezy Saturday with partly sunny skies. More sunshine Sunday boosts temperatures to the middle 60s.

BACK TO THE 70S

High pressure continues to bring another nice day to start the week. Mostly sunny with readings in the lower and middle 70s. Our winds shift by Tuesday as the high slides east. This allows temperatures to warm even further into the 70s. More clouds stream in and a few late day showers are possible too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist