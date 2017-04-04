× Carlisle man caught with loaded gun at BWI security checkpoint

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND–A Cumberland County man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Tuesday after being found with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint.

TSA officers found the .32 caliber handgun, which was loaded with six bullets, as the man entered a TSA checkpiont.

The unidentified man, who is from Carlisle, claimed he did not know he had a loaded gun with him, according to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police was called, and officers responded to confiscate the gun and arrest the man on state weapons charges, Farbstein said.

The TSA reminds travelers that individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.

Click here for information from the TSA on how to properly travel with a firearm.