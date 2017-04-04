× Elizabethtown man set to serve up to eight years in prison for providing drugs in overdose death

ELIZABETHTOWN, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man will serve up to eight years in prison for providing heroin and Xanax to a Mount Joy Township man that died of an overdose last year.

Jarrid Baker, 22, of Elizabethtown, will serve four to eight years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Baker pleaded guilty to a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death regarding the March 27, 2016 overdose death of 19-year-old Cody Yancey.

Baker admitted to police that he provided Yancey with heroin and Xanax in exchange for Yancey’s XBox and XBox games.

Yancey was found dead at about 3:20 a.m. in his bedroom, with empty heroin packaging found near his body.

An autopsy showed that Yancey died of toxic levels of morphine, a byproduct of heroin) and Xanax.

Now, Baker will spend at least the next four years in prison.