Governor Wolf Orders the Commonwealth Flag at Half-Staff in Lebanon County to Honor Firefighter James Yiengst

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff on the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Dauphin County and throughout all of Lebanon County to honor fallen firefighter James Yiengst.

James Yiengst, 72, a resident of Myerstown, Lebanon County, and a 55 year member of Keystone Fire Company, died on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from injuries sustained in the line-of-duty.

Flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until his internment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.