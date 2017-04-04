× Lancaster woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend after seeing him with another woman

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend after seeing him with another woman in Lancaster city early Tuesday morning.

Aunya McIntyre, 25, of Lancaster, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. Police have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Officers responded to Lancaster Regional Medical Center shortly after 4 a.m. for an assault victim who had showed up at the emergency room. Police found a 31-year-old unidentified man with a small stab wound to his lower abdomen.

The man told police that earlier in the night, he had been walking along the first block of South Lime Street with his new girlfriend when his ex, identified as McIntyre, attacked the woman. The man said McIntyre stabbed him when he tried to intervene during the skirmish.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life threatening.

Officers scoured the area where the man said the incident unfolded, but were unable establish a crime scene.