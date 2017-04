× Lancaster woman victim in stabbing during fight

LANCASTER, Pa. – A 28-year-old Lancaster woman suffers lacerations and stab wounds during an apparent altercation on a city street. Police were alerted at about 1:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon that the female victim from an assault/stabbing had just walked into the Emergency Room of a local hospital. Officers that responded to the hospital were informed that the incident occurred in the area of the 500 block of Locust Street near E. Strawberry Street.