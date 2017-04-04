× Missing York City woman may be injured and in danger

YORK, Pa – The York City Police Department is searching for Kimberly Ann Phillips, 41. She is described as 5’5″, 120 lbs., and brown shoulder-length hair.

Phillips was last seen Tuesday morning, April 4 at 7:35 a.m. on Stanley Place in York City. She was in a late 1990s Jeep Cherokee, red or maroon in color, with a lift kit, black wheels and possible PA registration JGL-8183. Police believe Phillips may be injured and possibly in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Phillips should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the York City Police at (717) 840-2971.