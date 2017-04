× No injuries in fire at Harrisburg scrap metal yard

HARRISBURG, Pa. – City firefighters moved quickly to put out a fire at a city scrap metal yard. Firefighters responded at around 1:30 p.m. to Poland Recycling LLC at 1745 N. 7th Street.

Workers were cutting up some scrap with a torch when sparks the hot metal ignited fuel vapor. No workers were injured in the fire.