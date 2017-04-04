× Opening statements set to begin in Eric Frein trial

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Opening statements are expected to get underway Tuesday morning in Pike County in the trial of accused cop killer Eric Frein.

Frein is facing murder charges for allegedly ambushing 2 state troopers outside the Blooming Grove Barracks in 2014, killing Corporal Bryon Dickson and wounding Trooper Alex Douglass. After the ambush, he led authorities on a 48-day manhunt in northeastern Pennsylvania.

On Monday, a judge heard pre-trial motions, primarily focusing on the question of whether the jury will hear Frein’s videotaped confession. According to our sister station WNEP, the defense wanted it kept out of the trial arguing police violated Frein’s rights when he was interrogated after his arrest. However, late Monday the judge ruled troopers did not violate Frein’s right to remain silent.

To avoid any bias in the case, jurors were selected from Chester County. If convicted, the state is seeking the death penalty. Trial is expected to begin this morning around 9 a.m.