Perry County community approves tax hike for fire department

CENTRE TWP., Pa. - Township supervisors approved a property tax increase Tuesday to fund its fire department's future capital projects.

The .3 mill increase to .7 mills would equal $30 a year more on a $100,000 home and will take effect in 2018, but it will be revisited on an annual basis, supervisors said.

Firefighters with the New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company had negotiated with the township for more than two years without an agreement on how to fund the department's future capital projects, including new vehicles and a new fire station.